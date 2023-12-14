ECP dismisses PTI chief’s accusations of election postponement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) firmly denied the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s allegations of holding the ECP responsible for the election postponement, stating it as an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the public, ARY News reported.

The ECP spokesman stated in a release that the Commission cannot be blamed for the present circumstances.

After examining PTI’s challenge to the appointment of District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers ((ROs) and the subsequent suspension of their appointment by the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Commission deliberated on the situation in depth. It has now resolved to formulate a future action plan to address the circumstances.

The ECP spokesman confirmed that all preparations for the February 8 election were finalized. The appointment of District Returning Officers and Returning Officers was completed, and their training sessions commenced nationwide.

This is crucial before announcing the election schedule so that the DROs, ROs and others can promptly issue and receive nomination papers and fulfill other related responsibilities.

Earlier. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that upcoming general elections cannot be delayed over LHC verdict regarding returning officers (ROs).

Addressing a press conference, PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan said that his party has been campaigning for timely elections from day first. He demanded that the Returning Officers (ROs) shall be selected from the civil judges or sessions judges.

Yesterday, in a significant development ahead of polls, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) notification to hold general elections in Punjab through the executive.

LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the verdict on a petition filed by the PTI against the appointment of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) from the bureaucracy of Punjab for the general polls.

Following the order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday halted the training of returning officers (ROs) and deputy returning officers (DROs).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.