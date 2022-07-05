ECP dispels rumours of issuing verdict in PTI prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday has refuted rumours about issuing a reserved verdict in PTI prohibited funding case, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

The clarification came after the circulation of news on social media about the issuance of the verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case.

Sources privy to the development said the ECP has categorically rejected the rumours and has said the commission will determine when to release the judgment.

Media will be first, whenever the ECP decides to release the reserved verdict, the sources said.

Read more: ECP reserves verdict in PTI prohibited funding case

On June 21, the ECP reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments from both sides in PTI prohibited funding case.

“The case has concluded, the cases of other parties would also come to an end soon,” CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said while thanking the parties. “Seasoned jurists appeared in the case and several sensitive matters came to surface,” he said. “Democracy is very important for the country. We are not anxious about what is being said outside, the matter will be decided with justice,” CEC had said.

Comments