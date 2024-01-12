ECP extends time for election candidates to withdraw nominations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the time for candidates to withdraw their nominations for the upcoming general elections, scheduled for Feb. 8, ARY News reported.

The ECP had set 5pm on Jan. 12 as the deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations, however, it extended the time period by a few hours.

“To facilitate political parties and candidates, the election commission has extended the time for withdrawal of nomination papers,” the ECP said in a statement.

“Now, the candidates can withdraw their nominations till 9pm tonight.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) deadline to file nominations expired on Dec. 24, with 28,626 candidates submitting their nominations for national and provincial assembly elections.

It was followed by the process of scrutiny of nominations till Dec. 30. The process of receiving appeals from the candidates continued till Jan. 3, which were finalized by Jan. 10.

Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted thirteen political parties for not conducting intra-party polls.

The election commission announced its verdict in Islamabad today on the reserved judgment regarding intra-party polls of various political parties.