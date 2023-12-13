ECP extends visa application date for foreign election observers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the visa application date for foreign election observers, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

According to sources, the ECP has sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding the extension of visa application date for international observers.

The letter stated that the date has been extended for 15 days, from December 15 to December 31.

Sources said that the reason for the extension is to ensure the participation of international observers in the upcoming polls.

Related: ECP notifies general elections on February 8

On October 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued invitation for foreign election observers.

The ECP announced an ‘open door policy’ for domestic as well as international observers for the sake of transparency of the upcoming general election.

“It will be compulsory for foreign observers to get accredited with the election commission after their arrival in Pakistan,” the ECP said in a statement.

“The observers could submit their particulars at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ‘Pakistan Online Portal’ for issuance of visa,” election commission stated.

“Accreditation form will not be issued to the individual having political affiliations,” ECP said. The ECP also clarified that security clearance will be compulsory for the foreign election observers.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified polls on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.