ECP extends voters’ verification drive

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the last date of voters’ verification drive that had been started on November 6, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Punjab election commissioner, the voters’ verification drive will be continued till December 21 after an extension. He said that the verification process of the electoral lists is continued in Punjab alongside other parts of the country.

The provincial election commissioner said that 38,096 staffers are taking part in the drive as the local government (LG) polls will be held in Punjab by March or April 2022.

READ: ECP FULLY READY TO ORGANISE LG ELECTIONS: CEC

Ghulam Israr Khan said that the commission sought details of constituencies from the Punjab government. He added that the federal government had announced to hold census in 2022, however, the provincial and national delimitations will be completed regardless of waiting for the population census.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the election commission decided to postpone delimitations in Sindh following the chief minister’s request.

READ: ECP BARS SINDH GOVT FROM CHANGING LIMITS OF DISTRICTS, URBAN, RURAL CENTRES

Following a meeting held between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP has decided to postpone the delimitation process in the province.

Sources told ARY News that the Sindh government sought two weeks for completing its legislation regarding the local government (LG) system.

The meeting between the Sindh chief minister and CEC was also attended by ECP member Shah Muhammad Jatoi and other senior officers.