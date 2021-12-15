ECP finalises arrangements for LG polls in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given final touches to the arrangements for local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP meeting, which was held with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair, was informed that all measures and arrangements were completed for the LG polls and a complaint cell was also established at the office of the provincial election commissioner.

The campaigns of all the political parties and candidates have entered the final stage where rallies and corner meetings are being held daily in every city council, tehsil, village and neighbourhood council.

In the first phase of the LG polls, elections are being held in Peshawar and 16 other districts of the province on December 19. The polls in the rest of the province will be held in January in the second phase.

According to ECP spokesperson, 1248 polling stations have been set up in Peshawar, out of which 860 have been declared sensitive and 165 highly sensitive.

Read: KP LB ELECTIONS: ECP FINES BILAWAL BHUTTO, PPP LEADERS OVER VIOLATIONS

According to statistics, 2587 candidates including are taking part in the KP elections for general councilor seats in Peshawar.

In Peshawar, there are a total of 558 women candidates in the run for 377 seats, in Nowshera 269 women for 146 seats, in Charsadda 273 candidates for 153 seats, in Mardan 339 candidates on 231 seats, in Swabi 178 women for 160 seats, in Kohat 142 women for 107 seats, in Karak 179 candidates for 61 seats, in Hangu 67 candidates for 62 seats, in Bannu 281 candidates for 116 seats, in Lakki Marwat 347 candidates for 101 seats, in Tank 169 candidates for 78 seats, in DI Khan 388 candidates for 186 seats, in Haripur 261 candidates for 180 seats and in Buner 172 female candidates for 105 seats.

In tribal districts, there are 157 women in the running for 65 seats, in Bajaur 241 women for 127 seats and in Khyber, there are 193 female candidates on 147 seats.

The ECP had so far imposed a maximum of Rs 50,000 fine for the violation of the code of conduct.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government yesterday approved the deployment of over 77,000 police personnel to 9,000 polling stations set up in 17 districts for the Dec 19 local body elections.