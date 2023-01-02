ECP fixes plea seeking disqualification of PTI senator Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed for hearing a plea seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Abdul Qadir, ARY News reported on Monday.

The election commission has sent notices to respondents for February 5.

The petitioner has argued that Senator Qadir has concealed details of his assets and did not meet the criterion laid down for a public office holder under Article 62 and 63 of the constitution.

He pleaded with the ECP to disqualify PTI Senator Abdul Qadir and order reelection on his seat.

It merits mention that Abdul Qadir after winning the Senate elections that were held on March 3 as an independent candidate with the support from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

