ECP fixes plea to block Imran Khan’s victory notification for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday fixed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s plea to block the victory notification of PTI chairman Imran Khan for hearing.

The ECP will take up plea of PML-N MNA Ali Gohar Baloch next week. The PML-N lawmaker has pleaded with the ECP to stop the victory notification of Imran Khan in the by-elections on the basis of his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference, last month.

Read more: NAB initiates inquiry in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said.” He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgment added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

Comments