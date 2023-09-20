ECP fixes PSP dissolution case for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the dissolution of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) case for hearing, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ECP has issued notices to the former Pak Sarzameen Party head Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani.

The ECP has also fixed allotment of election symbol to the Muslim Hisar Party case for hearing. All these cases will be heard on December 27 in ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM Bahali Committee of Farooq Sattar had formally announced the merger with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The development was announced at a press conference held at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad, which was attended by Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Anis Kaimkhani and Nasreen Jalil.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the “graveness” of the situation in Sindh’s urban areas requires all people to join hands whereas Mustafa Kamal had announced that the PSP would “merge with the MQM-P”, adding that they would work under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is the MQM-P convener.

Referring to the political vacuum, Kamal admitted that they had differences and expressed them openly, adding that the people of Karachi would have to “leave their comfort zones”.