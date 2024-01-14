ECP for action against mayors, deputy mayors over election laws violation

KARACHI: The Provincial Monitoring Coordinator and Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admin) Sindh has directed the Regional Election Commissioners & Regional Monitoring Coordinators and District Monitoring Officers across the province to strictly observe and take legal action against mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and deputy chairmen of different local government councils, who were violating election laws.

In a letter to the aforesaid officials, they were informed that some complaints were coming from different corners that the mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and deputy chairmen were participating and misusing their office resources in the election campaign of contesting candidates, which was the violation of para-18 of code of conduct issued by the ECP for conduct of general elections 2024.

The officials had also been directed to send audio, visual and documentary proof if any for necessary action.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also summoned the Punjab Election Commissioner and a candidate accused of harassing the returning officer (RO) and District Returning Officer (DRO) for a hearing in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In response to the seriousness of the matter, the election commission promptly took notice, and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) personally discussed the incident with the Chief Secretary of Punjab, DRO/Deputy Commissioner of Rahim Yar Khan, and the District Police Officer of Rahim Yar Khan, and obtained preliminary information.