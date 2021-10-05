ECP to hold 2023 general elections via fresh delimitation

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold the next general elections on the basis of fresh delimitations besides also reviewing the electoral rolls, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The decisions were made during a meeting of the election body today in which it was decided to hold the next general elections on the basis of fresh delimitations.

“The fresh delimitations will be conducted while keeping in view the figures shared by the government,” the election body said and added that it would be using modified electoral rolls during the 2023 general election.

Moreover, the meeting also mulled over local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and decided that a meeting for it would be convened on November 14 to make a final decision regarding the first phase of the polls.

The ECP meeting was also given an in-camera briefing over the Daska election inquiry report.

A report on September 24 reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to give deadlines to the provincial governments to hold local bodies elections using its constitutional and legal authority.

The sources having privy to the matter said that the decision from the election commission came in the backdrop of lack of cooperation from the provincial governments with respect to holding local bodies’ elections.

“The ECP would give a deadline to the provinces to hold elections after provincial governments are not cooperating with it on the matter,” they said adding that the commission had already heard arguments from Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces in various meetings it had held in this regard.

