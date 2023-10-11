ECP gives deadline for parliamentarians to submit asset details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the deadline for the parliamentarians and provincial assembly members to submit their asset details by December 31, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the ECP stated in its order to the parliamentarians and provincial assembly members to submit their asset details of Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The parliamentarians and provincial assembly members were also ordered to submit the details of the assets belonging to their wives and children.

In preparation for the upcoming meeting, the ECP has provided political parties with an initial code of conduct. This draft is expected to be an essential component in the final preparations for the upcoming general elections.

The ECP has already distributed a preliminary code of conduct to political parties, and this draft is anticipated to play a crucial role in the final arrangements for the upcoming general elections.

The draft code of conduct highlights the significance of political parties, candidates, and election agents in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the people of Pakistan, as guaranteed by the Constitution and the law.

Furthermore, it cautions against engaging in actions or expressing views that might jeopardize Pakistan’s ideology, sovereignty, integrity, security, or the independence of its judiciary.

Additionally, the draft code imposes limitations on public officeholders, including the president and prime minister, preventing them from involvement in any capacity in election campaigns.