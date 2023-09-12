ECP gives deadline to parliamentarians to submit asset details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the deadline to the parliamentarians to submit their asset details by December 31, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECP stated in its order to the parliamentarians to submit their asset details up to June 30 – 2020 besides providing the details of the assets belonging to their wives and children.

The commission announced that the names of the parliamentarians would be published who failed to submit their asset statements by the prescribed date.

Additionally, the commission will also suspend the members of the parliamentarians who fail to comply with the order.

The ECP warned of legal action against the lawmakers if they provided wrong information regarding their assets.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan decided to invite foreign observers and media for the upcoming general elections.

“All preparations for invitation to foreign election observers and media, have been completeds and a code of conduct has been finalized,” election commission sources said.

According to ECP sources, the foreign observers will be issued invitations as and when the election schedule will be announced.

“The election commission will issue cards to election observers and the media with special security features,” sources said.

“The cards with special security features for foreign observers, have already been prepared,” sources said. “Foreign observers and media will be given access to enter the polling stations,” according to sources.

“Foreign observes could also inspect transparency of the vote counting and compilation of the election results,” ECP sources added.