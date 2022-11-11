ECP, govt seek time to reply to Imran Khan’s party chief removal plea

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and federal government have sought more time from Lahore High Court (LHC) to submit their reply to a plea seeking the removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, ARY News reported.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the plea filed by Advocate Muhammad Afaque.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the lawyers representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government requested Lahore High Court (LHC) to grant more time to submit a reply to disqualification plea.

After hearing arguments, the LHC granted respondents two weeks to submit their replies and adjourned the hearing till November 25.

Read more: LHC ADMITS PLEA SEEKING REMOVAL OF IMRAN KHAN AS PTI CHIEF

The petition stated that after Imran’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency following Toshakhana reference, the person could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order and its rules.

He argued that Imran is violating the laws by continuing to head the PTI.

The lawyer requested the court to order the ECP to remove Imran as PTI chairman and issue directives for the nomination of a new party head.

On October 21, the ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

