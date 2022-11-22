ECP hears contempt case against Imran Khan, others

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Tuesday heard contempt case against Imran Khan and others, ARY News reported.

A four-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani heard the case.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry represented Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case.

Faisal Chaudhry asked time from the election commission and said, “Imran Khan has been injured in an assassination attempt”. “Fawad Chaudhry suffering from dengue fever and required 15 days to appear,” counsel said.

Faisal Chaudhry submitted an exemption plea in the election commission.

The ECP adjourned further hearing of the contempt case until December 13.

The ECP has filed a constitutional petition with the Supreme Court to transfer challenges to its contempt cases against PTI leaders from different high courts to a single one.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan last Tuesday issued notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders over the election commission petitions seeking contempt proceedings.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the ECP’s petitions pleading the apex court to lift stay orders issued by high courts against the electoral body’s contempt notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

The ECP in its petitions has urged the top court to transfer all its contempt cases against PTI leaders from different high courts to a single one.

Comments