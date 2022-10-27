ECP hears disqualification case against Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday its decision over a plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as a member of the Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Ms Talpur as a member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets.

The counsels of the sides appeared before the election commission in the hearing against former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister.

“Ms. Talpur didn’t declare her assets properly and concealed facts,” petitioner’s counsel argued. “She has confessed that her assets have been only declared in the FBR,” counsel further said.

“It is not a case of non-declaration, all assets of my client have been declared,” Talpur’s counsel told the ECP panel.

“Show your record, which will end the case,” election commission panel told Faryal Talpur’s lawyer.

“Allow me a few days to submit my reply and to produce certificates,” Talpur’s lawyer asked the commission.

The ECP panel reserved decision over the matter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had moved a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking disqualification of Ms Talpur as a member of the provincial assembly over allegedly concealing her assets.

They stated the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare details of her assets before the ECP, which means she is no longer ‘Truthful and Trustworthy’.

Comments