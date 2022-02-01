ECP hears election code violation case against Ali Ameen Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday heard the matter of violation of the election code of conduct by federal minister Ali Ameen Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

A three-member panel headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) heard the case.

The counsel of the federal minister and his brother and the special secretary election commission appeared in the hearing.

The counsel informed the ECP bench that Ali Ameen Gandapur has contracted coronavirus and could not appear in the case hearing.

A video of the federal minister addressing a public meeting was played in the courtroom, in which Gandapur was informing people about development works in the area.

The panel directed the special secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to provide a copy of the complaint and video to the lawyer of the federal minister.

“The election commission will take action over breach of the code of conduct and make the violation in Dera Ismail Khan an example,” chief election commissioner said.

“The ECP could also disqualify the candidate over the violation of code,” the CEC said. “A high office brings with it as big responsibility,” the CEC observed.

“If the federal minister has contracted coronavirus he is being given exemption from presence in the hearing,” CEC said.

The election commission clubbed the JUI complaint against Ali Ameen Gandapur with the case.

The panel adjourned further hearing of the case till February 04.

