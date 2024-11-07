ECP imposes fine on Hafiz Naeem over election code violation

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday imposed fine on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman after he was found ‘guilty’ of violating the election code of conduct, ARY News reported.

District monitoring officer Muhammad Saleem Abbasi had asked Hafiz Naeem, who is also a UC Chairman of North Nazimabad’s UC No.08, to appear before the election watchdog or submit reply through his counsel on November 6. The JI chief submitted his reply but failed to satisfy the ECP over his participation in Bano Qabil event in Gulberg ahead of the local government by-election.

The ECP directed the Hafiz Naeem, Gulberg Town Chairman Nusratullah and UC Chairman Farooq Naimatullah to pay fine amount of Rs 10,000 each.

The district monitoring officer in his notice issued to Hafiz Naeem had specifically mentioned a ban on large gatherings and events in Gulberg Town ahead of the local government by-election. It added that ‘Bano Qabil’ test gathering was held on November 1 in the Gulberg locality of Karachi, which according to the ECP violated the electoral guidelines.

Meanwhile, the ECP finalised a plan to establish three-tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to oversee the local government by-elections in 26 Sindh districts being held on November 14.

The by-slections will be held in 26 districts of Sindh, Pakistan including Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Malir, Korangi Karachi, Karachi West, Karachi South, Karachi Central, and Karachi Kemari.

The Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) will be set up at the provincial, divisional, and district levels to register to address public complaints of candidates and people.

According to an ECP official, all EMCCs will be activated 24 hours before the local government by-elections and will remain operational until the final result is announced.