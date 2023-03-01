ECP invites applications for allotment of electoral symbols

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has invited applications from political parties for allotment of electoral symbols, ARY News reported.

According to details, the applications were invited under Section 216 of the Election Act, 2017 till March 8.

The ECP advised political parties to submit affidavits along with the applications, adding that the applications should be submitted by the party representatives. The applications can be sent to the Secretary of Election Commission till March 8.

Last Month, ECP issued the schedule for by-elections on 31 vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA).

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the party candidates are asked to submit nomination papers between February 10 to 14, meanwhile, the initial list of the nominated candidates will be displayed on February 15.

The electoral watchdog will scrutinise the candidates who filed the nomination papers on February 18, meanwhile, the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on March 2.

