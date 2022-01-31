ECP to issue PTI foreign funding secret record to petitioner

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will provide the secret record of the PTI’s foreign funding to petitioner Akbar S. Babar today, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

After keeping the record collected by the State Bank secret for three years and nine months the prohibition has been lifted, according to sources.

The record attached with the scrutiny committee report as well as eight secret volumes will be handed over to the petitioner.

“All record related to PTI has been included in eight volumes,” sources said.

“The central bank had collected the record from banks and other financial institutions on the orders of the election commission,” sources said.

“All verified government details of the bank transactions of the PTI will surface for the first time,” according to sources.

“The details of the PTIs bank accounts are present in these eight volumes,” sources said.

The PTI has repeatedly pleaded to the ECP to keep these volumes secret. The scrutiny committee had also recommended keeping these eight volumes secret, in its report.

The election commission had turned down the plea to keep lid on some parts of the scrutiny committee report.

“All documents of the foreign funding case are part of the public record and plea to keep them secret is not acceptable,” the ECP said.

The PTI foreign funding case was in pending for last seven years.

The scrutiny committee had earlier given an access of 55 hours to petitioner Akbar S. Babar to a limited portion of the record. That record was audited by two impartial financial experts, according to sources.

“Around 2.2 billion rupees illegal funding was proved,” sources said.

“US dollars 7.5 million funding was surfaced in the report completed by the scrutiny committee,” sources said.

