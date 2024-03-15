ECP issues by-elections schedule in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the schedule of the by-elections in the Balochistan Assembly’s two seats, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the ECP announced holding the elections in PB-20 Khuzdar and PB-22 Lasbela on April 21.

As per the schedule, nomination papers can be submitted by March 18 while scrutiny would be done by March 21.

The ECP maintained that appeals might be filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers till March 25 while the appellate tribunal will decide on appeals by March 28.

The revised lists of candidates will be released on March 29 while election symbols to the candidates will be allotted on March 30.

The polling in both constituencies of Balochistan will be held on April 21.

It is pertinent to mention here that PB-20 Khuzdar and PB-22 Lasbela were vacated by Akhtar Mengal and Jam Kamal respectively as both decided to retain the National Assembly seats.