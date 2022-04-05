ECP issues clarification on early elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected media reports regarding its “inability” of conducting general elections within three months, ARY News reported.

“Media reports about ECP not ready to conduct elections are totally fake,” the ECP spokesperson said in a statement, adding that holding general elections is the legal responsibility of the election body and it is ready to hold polls at any time.

He further said that ECP has summoned an emergency session to mull over preparations regarding general elections after President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved National Assembly on PM’s advice and announced to hold polls within 90 days.

“ECP will fulfil all legal responsibilities as per the Constitution of Pakistan,” he added.

الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان اسلام آباد 5 اپریل 2022

ضروری وضاحت ضروری وضاحت کی جاتی ہے کہ الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان نے الیکشن سے متعلق کوئی بیان جاری نہیں کیا ھے۔۔۔ ترجمان الیکشن کمیشن. #ECP #ElectionCommissionofPakistan — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

The ECP clarification comes after a news report claimed that the election body had expressed its inability to conduct general elections within three months, citing various legal hitches and procedural challenges as the reason.

According to the publication, a senior ECP official said that preparations for the general elections would require around six months, citing recent delimitation of constituencies and bringing district and constituency-wise electoral rolls in conformity as major hurdles in early elections.

