ECP issues code of conduct for Senate elections

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a code of conduct for the upcoming Senate elections, slated for April 2, aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the electoral watchdog issued a code for contesting candidates, political parties, election agents and voters for Senate elections 2024.

The ECP barred the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents from propaganda, any opinion, or act against the glory of lslam and ideology of Pakistan, or sovereignty, integrity or security of this country, morality or public order, or material against independence of the parliament, judiciary, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

ECP advises all the candidates to abide by all directions and instructions issued by the election commission from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections, and refrain from maligning the ECP in any form whatsoever.

Political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voter will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices and they shall not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner.

Similarly, any person in service of Pakistan shall not promote or hinder the election of a contesting candidate in any manner or render support to any candidate in any form whatsoever.

The President and Governors of the Provinces shall not take part in election campaign relating to election to the Senate in any manner whatsoever and shall not use their respective offices as well as houses in connection therewith, said the notification.

While entering the polling station, each voter shall ensure that he or she does not possess mobile phone or other such electronic device or gadget which can be used to take photograph of the marked ballot paper.

For purposes of election expenses, candidate shall open an exclusive account or dedicate existing bank account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain, or cause to be maintained, a register of receipts and expenditures.

A candidate shall not make any transaction towards the election expenses through an account other than the account opened or dedicated for the purpose.

The returned candidates shall submit their return of election expenses to the Returning Officer on Form C within five-day from the date of election, whereas other contesting candidates shall submit their election expenses on Form C to the Returning Officer within thirty-day of the publication of the names of the returned candidates as required under section 134 of the Act.