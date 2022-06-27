ECP issues code of conduct violation notice to Sindh CM

LARKANA: The election commission (ECP) has issued notice to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over violation of the election code of conduct, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Attending and addressing a public meeting at the municipal stadium on June 21, was a breach of the code of conduct,” the election said in its notice.

The commission has asked the chief minister to appear in person or through a lawyer at the election commission Larkana office on June 28 (tomorrow),” according to the notice.

The election commission (ECP) has also ordered the deputy commissioner to serve a notice to the chief minister.

“Multiple sources have confirmed his attending and speaking at the public meeting,” the District Monitoring Officer said.

“His attending and addressing a public meeting was a serious breach of the election code of conduct,” according to the election commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Polling in the first phase of local government elections in Sindh’s 14 districts held on June 26 (yesterday).

Polling was held in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghotki and Tharparkar districts.

As many as 21,298 candidates hailing from political parties including PPP, PTI, JUI-F, MQM-P, GDA, other groups and independents, contested for the 5,331 seats of the local governments in these districts.

