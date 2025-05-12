ECP issues election schedule on vacant Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule for the by-election on the vacant Senate seat following the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Prof. Sajid Mir.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the polling will take place on May 29 in the Punjab Assembly building. According to the schedule, a public notice regarding the election will be issued on May 13, marking the start of the electoral process.

The ECP’s notification read that candidates can submit their nomination papers from May 14 to 15. The scrutiny of the papers will take place by May 17, while appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nominations can be submitted by May 20.

The revised list of candidates will be published on May 23, while candidates may withdraw their nominations by May 24.

As per another notification, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Sharifullah will serve as the returning officer for the Senate election.

The polling officers include Joint Election Commissioner (Elections) Abdul Qayyum Shinwari, Director (Admin) Zahid Subhani, Deputy Director (Elections) Basil Akram, and District Election Commissioner Nankana Sahib Roy Sultan Bhatti.

The Senate general seat from Punjab fell vacant after the demise of seasoned politician and religious leader Senator Prof. Sajid Mir,86, who passed away on May 3. He had been elected as a Senator multiple times and his most recent term was set to end in 2027.