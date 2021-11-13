ECP issues guidelines for upcoming LG polls in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for the upcoming local government (LG) polls in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a schedule, the KP LG polls will be conducted in two phases across the province. According to the ECP, the first phase elections will be held in 17 districts on December 19, 2021, whereas, polls would be conducted in 18 other districts on January 16, 2022, in the second phase.

Carrying mobile phones or capturing pictures inside the polling stations are prohibited and strict action will be taken against those involved in the negligence. ECP said that nobody will be allowed to influence the voting process.

The commission directed to make separate routes for men and women for entering the polling stations. Presiding Officer (PO) will supervise the arrangements for the LG polls.

In joint polling stations, a log of the votes will be recorded in the column of Form 17, whereas, the copies of the counter forms will be provided to the polling agents at the polling stations.

The ECP officials will have to receive signatures of the candidates and agents besides the sign of the senior assistant presiding officer (APO) on both forms. The officials have been directed to send the forms to the returning officer (RO) at the earliest besides sending all electoral items.

Regarding the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19, the ECP directed to take precautionary steps in all polling stations.

The polling officers will check the original national identity card of the voters, whereas, the security officials will be bound to follow the orders of the presiding officer (PO). The transportation of the election items will come under the responsibility of the security officials.

The ECP allowed the polling agents to review the voting process and advised them to bring the permission letter issued by the RO. The election agents are not allowed to bring private security guards or anyone else to the polling stations nor it will be permitted to directly talk to the voters.

During the vote count, only one polling agent will be authorised to stay in the polling station. The election observers having permission letters are permitted to witness the election process.

The PO was restricted to opening the election sack before the commencement of the voting process, according to the ECP.

