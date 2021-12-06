ECP issues list of four candidates vying for vacant KP Senate seat

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a list of candidates vying for the vacant seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the election commission has approved nominations of four candidates for the seat including Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin, who has been awarded the PTI ticket.

Other candidates vying for the seat included Shaukat Ameerzada of the Awami National Party (ANP), Muhammad Saeed of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Zahir Shah of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi had resigned as member of the upper house of Parliament to create a seat for Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin in the Senate.

On Oct 18, the government had appointed Shaukat Tarin as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, two days after his tenure as the finance minister ended. Tarin’s six-month tenure as the Minister of Finance expired on October 16.

Under the country’s constitution, a non-elected person can be appointed as a federal minister for a six-month period, during which he or she is bound to be elected to Parliament to continue the term.

Since Tarin could not get elected to Parliament, he was made the PM’s adviser on finance and revenue to continue leading the incumbent government’s economic team.

