ECP issues notice to Imran Khan over violation of conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notice to former prime minister Imran Khan over a violation of ECP’s electoral code of conduct, ARY News reported.

The District Returning Officer has issued a notice to Imran Khan for addressing a public rally in Peshawar where by-polls are scheduled in NA-31 constituency on September 25.

Imran has violated para 42 of the electoral code of conduct, the ECP notice read.

“You are required to submit your written statement in person or through authorised agent before the district monitoring officer on Sept 9 to explain as to why your case be not initiated under the law,” the ECP notice read.

According to the ECP code of conduct, the public office-holders including president, prime minister, chairman/deputy chairman senate, speaker/deputy speaker of an assembly, federal ministers, ministers of state, governors, chief ministers, provincial ministers, and advisers to the prime minister and the chief minister, mayor/chairman/Nazim, their deputies, cannot participate in the by-polls campaigns. Earlier, the election body issued a notice to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali for the by-polls in NA-108 over a violation of ECP’s electoral code of conduct.

Comments