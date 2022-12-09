ECP issues notice to PTI over amendment in party constitution

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notice to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and demanded from PTI to produce their amended party constitution, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, The Election Commission sought an amendment in party constitution in a meeting related to the change of party president.

According to the petition, it was a legal and constitutional obligation for party officeholders to be qualified in accordance with Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution under the terms of the Representation of the People Act 1976 and Political Parties Order (PPO) 2002.

After Imran’s disqualification from the NA-95 constituency it was “just” for him to be de-notified as the PTI chairman and an order should be issued to this effect.

It is pertinent to note here that the process to remove Imran Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in light of the election watchdog’s verdict in the Toshakhana case, which disqualified the former premier under Article 63(1)(p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

It may be noted here that a petition seeking the removal of Imran Khan as the PTI chairman following his disqualification is already pending before the Lahore High Court.

