ECP issues notices to political parties over prohibited funding

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to major political parties over prohibited funding, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog issued notices to political parties – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) – over prohibited funding.

The ECP has summoned representatives of the respective political parties on December 22 to investigate the prohibited funding. The election commission issued notices on request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Kayani.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven. ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The ECP had also stated in its verdict that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted a misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

