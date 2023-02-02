ECP issues notification of Ros, DROs appointment for by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the appointment notification of Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) for by-polls, ARY News reported.

The ECP had earlier announced the scheduled by-polls in 33 constituencies on January 27.

As per details, the by-polls will be held on March 16 in 33 constituencies including 15 constituencies of Punjab.

The ECP spokesperson said Returning Officers will issue public notices on February 3. The ECP will receive the nomination papers from February 6 – 8.

Earlier, PTI senior vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will contest for all 33 vacant seats in National Assembly (NA) by-elections, scheduled to take place on March 16.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently denotified 35 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs after the NA speaker accepted their resignations. NA speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 113 PTI members last week in phases.

