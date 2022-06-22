ECP issues polling schedule for LG polls in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a polling schedule for the second phase of LG polls in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Polling will be held in Quetta, Lasbela, Moosa Khel, Mastung, Jaffarabad, Zhob and Dukki on August 28 in the second phase.

According to the schedule, a public notice will be released on July 6 for the nomination papers, while the same will be submitted with the ROs from July 14 to 18.

On July 19, lists of the nominated candidates will be displayed and on July 23 the scrunity of the nomination papers will be held. On July 28, appeals can be filed against the decisions of ROs.

Read more: Senate, LG polls: Provincial EC makes important announcements

The said appeals will be disposed of by August 2, the schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reads.

On August 3, candidates’ lists will be displayed and on August 4, candidates can withdraw their nomination papers.

The ECP will issue electoral symbols on August 5.

Comments