ECP moved for disqualification of PTI Senator Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday, seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Abdul Qadir, ARY News reported.

The petition, filed by Aman Tarraqi Party’s Nazakat Abbasi, argued that Senator Qadir has concealed details of his assets and did not meet the criterion laid down for a public office holder under Article 62 and 63 of the constitution.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to disqualify PTI Senator Abdul Qadir and order reelection on his seat.

“Since Abdul Qadir has concealed details of his assets, therefore, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is requested to declare election Senate4 seat void,” the petitioner stated.

An accountability court earlier decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Abdul Qadir, in the CDA Workers Welfare Board corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its reference filed in the accountability court has accused the PTI senator of financial irregularities of more than Rs466million.

It merits mention that Abdul Qadir after winning the Senate elections that were held on March 3 as an independent candidate with the support from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

