ECP notification on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly challenged

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the election commission and the PTI in hearing of an appeal against notification on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly.

A division bench of the high court was hearing PML-N’s intra-court appeal against the notification of five reserved seats of the provincial legislature.

A single bench of the LHC had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify members on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly which fell vacant following the de-seating of PTI MPAs over voting for Hamza Shahbaz during the chief minister’s election.

“The verdict of the bench was based on a misconceived interpretation of the constitution,” the counsel argued. “The house has been incomplete without 20 elected and five reserved members,” PML-N counsel said.

“It is a constitutional requirement that the reserved seats should be based on a party’s existing number of members in assembly,” counsel said.

“The issuance of notification without completion of the total members of political parties is unconstitutional,” he further said.

The counsel sought the bench to declare the single bench’s decision over reserved seats as null and void.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had earlier decided to challenge the Lahore High Court’s order to the election commission to notify members on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly with an intra-court appeal.

