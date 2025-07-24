web analytics
ECP notifies 11 winners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senate election

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified the names of 11 successful candidates of the Senate election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), held on July 21.

The ECP has notified the names of PTI’s four winners on general seats, Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Noorul Haq Qadri and Mirza Afridi and three joint opposition’s winners on general seats included Niaz Ahmed (PML-N), Ataul Haq Darvesh (JUI) and Talha Mahmood (PPP).

The ECP notified PTI’s Rubina Naz and PPP’s Rubina Khalid as returned elected on the two women’s reserved seats.

PTI’s Azam Swati and JUI-F’s Dilawar Khan have been notified as winners on two seats of technocrats from the province.

The PTI and the opposition parties followed an understanding in the election to avoid a contentious race under which the PTI won total six seats and the opposition bagged five slots from 11 seats.

