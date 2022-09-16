ECP notifies date of local government elections in Karachi

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has once again notified date for local government elections in Karachi division after being twice postponed owing to weather conditions, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP notification issued today read that the local government elections in Karachi division will be held on October 23 Sunday.

On Thursday, the election commission announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-elections in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

The decision was taken in a high-level session chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja today.

The commission sought a report from the concerned authorities regarding Hyderabad districts, said the spokesperson, adding that the LG poll date for Hyderabad will also be unveiled soon.

On August 24, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced to postpone local government elections for the second time in Karachi after receiving inputs from the Sindh government with regard to flood situation in the province.

