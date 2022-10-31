ECP notifies Imran Khan’s victory in official results of NA-45 by-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday declared former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan victorious in NA-45 Kurram by-poll, ARY News reported.

The by-poll on the NA-45 seat was held on Sunday. The Kurram by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

According to the official announcement of the ECP, Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the National Assembly seat by securing 20,748 votes, while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Jamil Khan secured 12,718 votes.

The ECP in its official announcement has also released form 49.

There were 16 candidates including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI) who contested the elections.

Interestingly, Khan defeated his political opponents by a big margin despite being disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

