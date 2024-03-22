ECP notifies newly elected Senators

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued a notification of successful candidates of Senate by-elections held on March 14, ARY News reported

According to the notification, Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has been notified as Senator on a general seat from Islamabad.

On two vacant Senate seats from Sindh, PPP’s Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Muhammad Aslam Abro have been notified as elected.

Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo of PPP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai and Mir Dostain Khan of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) have been notified as Senators from Balochistan.

Earlier on March 14, PPP won four out of six Senate seats in by-elections.

In the National Assembly, PPP’s candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani was declared the winner with 204 votes, while Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban remained runner-up with 88 votes.

In Sindh Assembly, PPP’s candidates Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Aslam Abro were declared winners with 58 and 57 votes, respectively. SIC’s Nazirullah and Shazia Sohail secured 4 votes each. 124 MPAs including 116 of PPP and 8 of SIC took part in the polling.

In Balochistan, PPP’s Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo was declared the winner with 23 votes, while JUI-F’s Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai and PML-N’s Mir Dostain were also declared the winners on the Senate’s vacant seats.