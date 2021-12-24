ECP notifies Rana Muhammad Saleem’s victory in PP-206 by-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the victory notification of Rana Muhammad Saleem in the PP-206 Khanewal by-poll, ARY News reported.

On December 16, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rana Muhammad Saleem emerged victorious in the PP-206 Khanewal by-election after securing 47,649 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Noreen Nishat Daha came in second who secured 34,039 votes, unofficial results showed. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate stood third by securing 15,069 votes.

As many as 13 candidates contested for the provincial assembly seat.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant upon the death of Nishat Daha in October this year. Daha had defeated Rana Saleem by a margin of 3,546 votes in 2018.

