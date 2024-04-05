ECP notifies victory for 12 Senators from Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued victory notification for 12 Senators, recently elected from Sindh, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Masrror Ahsan, Dost Ali Jaiser, Ashraf Jatoi, Syed Kazim Ali Shah and Nadeem Bhutto have been notified as Senators on general seats from Sindh.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Aamir Waliuddin Chishti and an independent candidate backed by PPP and MQM-P, Faisal Vawda were also notified as Senators on general seats.

Zameer Ghumro, and Sarmad Ali, on Technocrats seats, Quratulain and Rubina Qaimkhani on the reserved seats for women, and Ponjo Mal Bheel were notified as Senators on the minotory seat.

It is to be noted that on the April 2 Senate elections, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) bagged 10 out of 12 seats in the upper house of the Parliament from Sindh with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and independent candidate Faisal Vawda winning a seat each.