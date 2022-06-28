ECP obtains ‘evidence’ of rigging during Sindh LG polls

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has obtained evidence of alleged rigging in the first phase of local government (LG) elections held in 14 districts of Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The electoral watchdog has obtained ‘evidence’ of alleged rigging during the LG polls held two days ago. As per the evidence, Khursheed Junejo, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA, has been involved in the rigging.

In a video reportedly obtained by the election commission, PPP MNA Khursheed Junejo was spotted during rigging in the local government elections in Larkana.

Informed sources have told ARY News that the provincial election commission has sought a detailed report on PPP MNA Khurshid Junejo. “Those responsible in rigging the elections will face legal action,” the electoral watchdog said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was leading in the first phase of local government elections in Sindh’s 14 districts, according to unofficial results.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, the ruling PPP emerged with the highest number of winning candidates, while the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) stood second, independents third, PTI 4th, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) secured the fifth position.

Earlier in the day, the election commission expressed grief over two deaths in review session of the local government elections in Sindh.

Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) briefed a review session of the ECP about the LG elections in Sindh. Provincial election commissioner Sindh attended the ECP meeting via video-link.

