ECP office clash case: Multan court acquits all accused

MULTAN: A local court in Multan on Thursday dismissed the case and acquitted all the accused in a clash outside Election Commission (ECP) office yesterday, ARY News reported.

The local court reserved its verdict in a case related to the clash outside the ECP office in Multan.

The judicial magistrate dismissed the case and acquitted all the accused nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

Following the court hearing, the former MNA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Amir Dogar said that Multan is a stronghold of Imran Khan.

He criticised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for arresting PTI leaders saying that the government is afraid of Imran Khan’s popularity.

He added that the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement was started with his arrest.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against the clash of political workers outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Multan on Wednesday.

The district election commissioner registered the case at the Kotwali police station against the clash outside ECP under eight different sections including terrorism.

The commissioner nominated more than 250 people in the case including Malik Amir Dogar, former MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Akhtar Ansari and others.

On the other hand, more than 300 PML-N workers including Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, and Ehsan Uddin Qureshi were also nominated in the case.

