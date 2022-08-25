ECP officers to contribute two-day salary to support flood victims

ISLAMABAD: The employees of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would donate one and two-day salaries to support the flood victims, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to donate one and two-day salaries in an effort to lend a helping hand amid this natural disaster.

In a statement, the ECP spokesperson said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Election Commission’s members and officers from Grade 17 to 22 would donate two-day salary to flood victims.

Meanwhile, the officials from BPS-7 to 16 would contribute one-day salary to the disaster relief fund.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

