ECP orders all parties to submit asset details until 29 August

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered all registered political parties to submit details of their assets latest by August 29, ARY News reported.

According to the order issued by the ECP, all political parties have to submit the details of their assets for the year 2021-22. The parties have to declare their annual income as well as sources of income, the ECP said.

The parties will have to disclose the economic structure of the party, the order said. All political parties will have to prove that they have not indulged in taking any prohibited funding.

On June 21, PTI’s prohibited funding case hearing was completed in the election commission after Petitioner Akbar S. Babar’s financial expert concluded his arguments.

The ECP reserved its verdict after the conclusion of arguments from both sides of the case.

“The case has concluded, the cases of other parties would also come to an end soon,” CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja said while thanking the parties. “Seasoned jurists appeared in the case and several sensitive matters came to the surface,” he said. “Democracy is very important for the country. We are not anxious about what is being said outside, the matter will be decided with justice,” CEC said.

The PM, PPP, Maryam Nawaz and PDM parties have demanded to announce the verdict of the PTI prohibited funding case.

