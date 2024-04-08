ECP orders re-polling in PB-9 Kohlu

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ordered re-polling in four polling stations of PB-9 Kohlu, ARY News reported.
Pakistan People’s Party’s Mir Naseebullah Mari had challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Nawab Changez Marri’s victory in the Balochistan Assembly constituency of PB-9.
The ECP halting the victory notification of PML-N candidate ordered re-polling in four polling stations of PB-9 Kohlu.
The country’s supreme electoral body also ordered to change the returning officer of PB-9.