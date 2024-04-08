ECP orders re-polling in PB-9 Kohlu

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ordered re-polling in four polling stations of PB-9 Kohlu, ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Mir Naseebullah Mari had challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Nawab Changez Marri’s victory in the Balochistan Assembly constituency of PB-9.

The ECP halting the victory notification of PML-N candidate ordered re-polling in four polling stations of PB-9 Kohlu.

The country’s supreme electoral body also ordered to change the returning officer of PB-9.

It may be noted that as per polling held on seven polling stations, Nawab Changez Marri of PML-N has been declared the winner from the PB-9 Kohlu seat.

He secured 7,544 votes, while Nasibullah Marri, the runner-up, managed to get 6,277 votes. Earlier, the People’s Party’s Mir Naseebullah was declared inconclusively successful in the PB-9 Kohlu constituency. As many as 31 candidates were in the running for the constituency.

Polling could not be held in seven polling stations on February 8 due to security reasons.