ECP orders removal of KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
The ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan wrote to letter to the Establishment Division’s secretary regarding the KP chief secretary.
The ECP secretary stated in his letter that the KP CS is unable to perform his duties impartially.
It further stated that the appointment of an impartial officer is necessary to conduct free and fair elections. It added that the KP CS is unable to provide required assistance to the election commission.
The commission demanded the Establishment Division to immediately replace Chaudhry with another officer who could perform the tasks impartially.
Earlier in the month, the resignations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker ministers had been accepted by provincial Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in line with the directives issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
According to the notification issued in this regard, the KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali accepted the resignations of 14 ministers and 11 advisers and special assistants — who stepped down from their posts in light of the directions issued interim Chief Minister Azam Khan.
The development comes after the interim CM Azam Khan asked his cabinet members to submit their resignations after receiving a letter from the ECP regarding politically affiliated people in the cabinet.