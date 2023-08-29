ECP orders removal of KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan wrote to letter to the Establishment Division’s secretary regarding the KP chief secretary.

The ECP secretary stated in his letter that the KP CS is unable to perform his duties impartially.

It further stated that the appointment of an impartial officer is necessary to conduct free and fair elections. It added that the KP CS is unable to provide required assistance to the election commission.

The commission demanded the Establishment Division to immediately replace Chaudhry with another officer who could perform the tasks impartially.

Related: More ministers to be inducted into KP cabinet