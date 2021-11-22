ECP outburst case: Fawad Chaudhry submits written apology

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday submitted his written apology with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), citing well-informed sources, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry had tendered unconditional apology over outburst against ECP in the last hearing, but the country’s supreme electoral body had asked him to submit an apology in writing.

Today, the federal minister submitted his apology in writing with the ECP, while the decision on the matter will be released later by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On November 16, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry apologised on Tuesday to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for his outburst against the election body.

The minister had turned up before an ECP bench in pursuance of its show-cause notice pleading with the commission to quash the case against him.

“I am the mouthpiece of the government and a lawyer too. I didn’t insult anybody,” he stated before the bench, aplogising to the electoral body for his scathing remarks.

The election commission had served notices to Fawad Chaudhry and Railways Minister Azam Swati over the allegations levelled against the ECP under the Contempt of Court law.

