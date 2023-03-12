ECP postpones by-polls on 36 NA seats

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday postponed the by-elections in 36 National Assembly (NA) constituencies, scheduled to take place on April 30, ARY News reported.

The electoral watchdog issued a notification to postpone the NA election in 36 constituencies following the court orders.

According to the notification, the elections were postponed in 36 NA seats including, 24 constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), three of Islamabad and nine of Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP unveiled the schedule for by-polls on six National Assembly (NA) seats.

As per the ECP’s schedule, the polling in six NA constituencies will be held on April 30. The constituencies included NA-31 Peshawar, NA-5 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and NA-239 Korangi Karachi.

The commission will receive nominations from March 12 to 14, whereas, the returning officers (ROs) will listen to objections on the nomination papers from March 22 to 27.

The final list of the candidates will be issued on April 5 and election symbols will be allotted on April 6.

Punjab polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the election schedule for the general election in Punjab. “Polling for the election of Punjab provincial assembly will be held on April 30,” the election commission announced.

According to the election schedule, candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14, while scrutiny of the papers will be held on March 22.

