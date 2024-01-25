ECP prohibits election candidates from using Govt officials’ pictures

ISLAMABAD: An election candidate could not display picture of a government official on posters, banners and hand bills, ECP sources said.

According to sources, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a circular to provincial election commissioners prohibited printing of picture of a government officer on posters, banners and handbills of an election candidate.

The ECP has directed in circular to take action against the candidates using government officers’ pictures. “It will be violation of clause 27 of the election code of conduct”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the election commission in reaction over fake WhatsApp calls and messages attributed to the chief election commissioner, asked people to beware of fake WhatsApp calls.

“Contact the staff officer of the chief election commissioner on landline if receiving a fake call,” spokesperson said.

“Try to verify if receiving any call or message from election commission officer or anyone. The ROs or DROs should avoid implementing such calls or messages,” ECP official urged.