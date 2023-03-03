ECP proposes Punjab election date between April 30 to May 7

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has proposed Punjab election date between April 30 and May 7 in a letter written to President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported on Friday

As per details, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) presided a meeting. The members and secretary of ECP also participated in the meeting.

The Election Commission wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi which states that the commission is read to perform its constitutional duties.

The ECP wrote a letter to governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days.

Read more: SC ORDERS TO HOLD ELECTIONS IN PUNJAB, KP IN 90 DAYS

The Supreme Court (SC) announced a split verdict of 3-2 after the completion of the hearing on the suo moto notice.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 9 as the date for holding general elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies. He announced the date under section 57(2) of the constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on Jan 18 and Jan 14, respectively, after former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to dissolve assemblies in an attempt to force the government to hold snap polls.

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, polls need to be held for the dissolved assemblies in 90 days.

Comments